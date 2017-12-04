Goff completed 21 of 31 passes for 220 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 32-16 victory over the Cardinals.

Goff wasn't able to repeat the fantastic performance he had last week against the Saints but still churned out a respectable fantasy outing. His favorite target ended up being running back Todd Gurley due to the Cardinals' decent pass coverage, while his pair of scores were one- and 11-yard strikes to tight end Gerald Everett and receiver Sammy Watkins, respectively. Although it wasn't another dominant offensive showing for the Rams, Goff and company didn't need to do a whole lot given the big plays Los Angeles made on defense and special teams. The ascending signal caller will likely be asked to air it out a little more in Week 14 when the Eagles come to town.