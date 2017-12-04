Rams' Jared Goff: Tosses two scores
Goff completed 21 of 31 passes for 220 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 32-16 victory over the Cardinals.
Goff wasn't able to repeat the fantastic performance he had last week against the Saints but still churned out a respectable fantasy outing. His favorite target ended up being running back Todd Gurley due to the Cardinals' decent pass coverage, while his pair of scores were one- and 11-yard strikes to tight end Gerald Everett and receiver Sammy Watkins, respectively. Although it wasn't another dominant offensive showing for the Rams, Goff and company didn't need to do a whole lot given the big plays Los Angeles made on defense and special teams. The ascending signal caller will likely be asked to air it out a little more in Week 14 when the Eagles come to town.
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...