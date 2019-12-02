Rams' Jared Goff: Turns in vintage performance
Goff completed 32 of his 43 pass attempts for 424 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the team's Week 13 win over the Cardinals.
The Rams prioritized getting Goff on track early, as he had 31 pass attempts and 323 passing yards through the first two quarters. Though his volume was limited thereafter due to game context, Goff put together his most accurate performance of the season, completing 74 percent of his passes while averaging 9.9 yards per attempt. He also posted his first multi-touchdown game since Week 8 against Cincinnati. Though this was a positive matchup that Goff should have capitalized on, he should be in position to put together another positive performance in Week 14 against Seattle.
