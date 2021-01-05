Head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he won't reveal whether Goff (thumb) will start in Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks until game time, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The Rams are required to release their inactives list 90 minutes before Saturday's 4:40 p.m. ET kickoff, and McVay stated that his starting quarterback decision will be available at that time. McVay did elaborate that Goff will be the Rams' starting quarterback as long as he gains medical clearance after undergoing thumb surgery last week. Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com relayed that Goff has been throwing passes and is "preparing himself to play", which certainly bodes well for his chances to return. John Wolford will be on standby in case Goff is ruled out. In Week 17, Wolford started and completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards and an interception, adding 56 yards on six carries.