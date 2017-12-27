Rams' Jared Goff: Won't play in finale
Goff will be held out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the 49ers, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Rams head coach Sean McVay suggested as much Tuesday and confirmed it Wednesday, also ruling out RB Todd Gurley, LT Andrew Whitworth, C John Sullivan and DT Aaron Donald. The reality of 53-man rosters is that it's nearly impossible to rest each of the 22 starters, but it won't come as any surprise if others players are either held out or extremely limited. Prime candidates include wideouts Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp (knee), along with linebackers Alec Ogletree, Mark Barron and Robert Quinn. Sean Mannion will start at quarterback, with Macolm Brown likely replacing Gurley as the lead runner.
