Rams' Jared Goff: Worst passing performance of career
Goff completed 13 of 24 pass attempts for 78 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 20-7 loss to the 49ers.
Goff struggled mightily against a ferocious San Francisco defense, completing 54 percent of his passes while averaging an abysmal 3.3 yards per attempt. He was unfortunate to be credited with a fumble on a botched exchange with one of his running backs, but he endured a miserable performance regardless. This was especially surprising given that Goff totaled 913 passing yards over the previous two games combined and now has his full receiving corps available. These circumstances make him a bounce-back candidate for next week's more favorable matchup in Atlanta.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...