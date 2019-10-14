Goff completed 13 of 24 pass attempts for 78 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 20-7 loss to the 49ers.

Goff struggled mightily against a ferocious San Francisco defense, completing 54 percent of his passes while averaging an abysmal 3.3 yards per attempt. He was unfortunate to be credited with a fumble on a botched exchange with one of his running backs, but he endured a miserable performance regardless. This was especially surprising given that Goff totaled 913 passing yards over the previous two games combined and now has his full receiving corps available. These circumstances make him a bounce-back candidate for next week's more favorable matchup in Atlanta.