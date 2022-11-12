site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rams-jared-pinkney-activated-for-week-10 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Activated for Week 10
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Rams' have activated Pinkney to their 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals.
Pinkney was elevated to the team's active roster ahead of the team's Week 9 loss to Tampa Bay and logged 13 snaps on special teams. He will presumably see a similar workload against Arizona.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 14 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 22 min read