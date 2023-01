The Rams signed Pinkney off the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Pinkney was elevated from the practice squad for the third time this season ahead of the Week 17 loss to the Chargers. The 25-year-old has played just one of his 38 snaps on offense across three appearances, so it's likely he'll continue to serve as a core special-teamer while seeing extremely limited opportunities behind top tight ends Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins in Week 18.