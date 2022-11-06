site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Elevated from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Nov 6, 2022
11:08 am ET
Pinkney was bumped up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday.
Pinkney earned a spot on the team's practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of camp. Assuming Pinkney suits up Sunday against the Buccaneers it'll be his first action of the season.
