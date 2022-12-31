site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Moves to active roster
Pinkney was elevated from the Rams' practice squad Saturday.
Pinkney is poised to make his first appearance on the active roster since Week 10 and could be thrust into a prominent position behind nominal backup Brycen Hopkins if Tyler Higbee (elbow) is unable to play.
