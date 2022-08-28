Pinkney caught both of his targets for 28 yards in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Bengals.

The surprise release of Kendall Blanton potentially left a spot open after starter Tyler Higbee and backup Brycen Hopkins, and Pinkney filled in ably, turning one of his targets into a 25-yard gain in the first quarter. The Rams may choose to only keep two tight ends with multiple players that can fill in the blocking role, including converted tight end Jacob Harris, but Pinkney showed that he can fill the role if needed if the Rams keep three or more tight ends.