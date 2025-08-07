Verse posted on his personal X account that he was "fine" after leaving Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Verse had to be helped off the field after bumping his knee with teammate Braden Fiske. There's optimism from Verse that he has avoided a serious injury, but he'll likely be held out of practices and not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys. Verse made an instant impact with the Rams in 2024 and won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after posting 66 tackles (36 solo), including 4.5 sacks, two pass defenses, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 17 regular-season games. He added 2.0 sacks in the Rams' loss to the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round.