Verse (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, though head coach Sean McVay relayed Friday that he expects the rookie first-round pick to play, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Verse popped up on Thursday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to an ankle injury. While he hasn't been officially cleared to play Sunday, it appears the injury isn't serious enough to prevent Verse from playing. In the seven games since the Rams' Week 6 bye, Verse has logged 32 tackles (16 solo), including 3.5 sacks, two pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.