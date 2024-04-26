The Rams selected Verse in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 19th overall.

Defense was a huge need for the Rams coming into the draft and with the way the board fell, they managed to get one of the top edges in the class without trading up. Verse took a unique route to becoming a first-rounder, beginning his career at Albany and playing his way onto Florida State's radar in 2022. He collected 18 sacks and 29 tackles for loss during his time with the Seminoles. Verse played in a 4-3 defense but is scheme versatile and his pass-rushing ability can work in Los Angeles. He's not the Aaron Donald replacement, but taking Verse is a step toward backfilling his pass-rush impact.