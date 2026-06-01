Rams' Jared Verse: Linked to pending blockbuster trade

Verse is expected to be dealt to the Browns as part of a trade the Rams are finalizing to acquire Myles Garrett, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Verse, who has begun his NFL career with back-to-back Pro Bowls, appears slated to head to Cleveland alongside a 2027 first-round pick and further draft compensation in exchange for Garrett, a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the year. The 25-year-old tallied 7.5 tackles across 17 regular-season games with the Rams in 2025 and will become the pillar of the Browns' pass rush in Garrett's stead, though Verse's immediate prospects in terms of productivity will figure to take a hit if he's no longer paired alongside Byron Young.