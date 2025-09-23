Verse logged six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble during the Rams' 33-26 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Verse logged just five tackles (two solo) through the first two games of the regular season, but he surpassed that total Sunday. His biggest play of the game came on the Eagles' second offensive drive of the third quarter, when his sack on Jalen Hurts forced a fumble, with Nate Landman falling on the ball to set the Rams up in the red zone. Verse won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2024 after posting 66 tackles (36 solo), including 4.5 sacks, two pass defenses, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 17 regular-season games.