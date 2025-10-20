Verse recorded two total tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Jaguars.

The 2024 first-round pick from Florida State has now tallied 30 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, through the first seven games of his second NFL season. Verse has also forced three fumbles, which ties Quinnen Williams for the third-most in the league. He's expected to continue starting opposite Byron Young to form one of the scariest pass-rush duos in the NFL following the Rams' Week 8 bye.