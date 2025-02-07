Verse was named the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Verse made an instant impact with the Rams after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, compiling 66 total tackles (36 solo), including 4.5 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 17 regular-season games this year. The linebacker will look to build off of his impressive rookie campaign in Year 2 with Los Angeles in 2025.