Hunter rushed 11 times for 41 yards and wasn't targeted in Saturday's 31-21 preseason win over the Cowboys. He also had a 21-yard kickoff return.

Hunter returned the opening kickoff but didn't get his first touch on offense until the Rams' second drive. Both that possession and the first one were capped by Blake Corum touchdown runs, as Corum took advantage of the team sitting starter Kyren Williams. Hunter continued to play into the second half, and it looks like the rookie fourth-round pick is sitting firmly in third on the running depth chart behind Williams and Corum heading into the Rams' second preseason game against the Chargers on Aug. 16.