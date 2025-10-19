Hunter (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

After being inactive for the Rams' season-opening win over the Texans, Hunter had suited up for each of Los Angeles' subsequent five games, but the rookie running back had been used exclusively on special teams. At least for one week, Hunter appears to have lost out on that meager role, as practice-squad call-up Ronnie Rivers will be active as depth behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in addition to taking on Hunter's responsibilities on special teams.