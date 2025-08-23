Hunter carried the ball seven times for 14 yards in Saturday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Browns.

The 2025 fourth-round pick got the start with both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum held out of the Rams' exhibition finale, and Hunter worked the team's first three drives before handing the backfield over to Cody Schrader. Hunter's role as the No. 3 RB seems secure, but the rookie is unlikely to see a lot of action in the regular season barring injuries ahead of him -- Corum, a third-round pick last year, saw only 65 touches over 17 games in his first NFL campaign.