Hunter logged six snaps on special teams during Sunday's 33-19 win against the Titans.

Hunter made his regular-season debut Sunday after being a healthy scratch in Week 1, but never got an opportunity to take the field on offense. Kyren Williams (17-66-0) and Blake Corum (5-44-1) handled the entire rushing load for the Rams, and given head coach Sean McVay's proclivity to feed Williams the vast majority of touches at running back over the past few seasons, Hunter will likely find it hard to make an impact this year barring an injury ahead of him on the depth chart.