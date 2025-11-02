Rams' Jarquez Hunter: Won't play against New Orleans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Hunter will be a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game as the Rams roll with a three-man backfield in Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and practice squad running back Ronnie Rivers. Hunter's next opportunity to play is Week 10 against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 9.
