The Rams selected Taylor in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, 234th overall.

No relation to Jason Taylor, Miami Dolphins legend, the Oklahoma State product post the second-highest vertical (43 inches) among all NFL Combine participants. Taylor was a legitimate playmaker in his two seasons as a starter (eight total interceptions), leading the Big 12 in interceptions in his redshirt senior campaign. Expect the 23-year-old to compete for a depth spot in the Rams' secondary.