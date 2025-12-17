McCollough (illness) was estimated a s a full participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

McCollough fell ill Saturday and was added to the Rams' injury report as questionable for Sunday's matchup against Detroit. He ended up being able to play in that victory, logging a 65 percent defensive snap share. McCollough was then deemed a non-participant for Monday's walkthrough, but after being estimated as a full participant one day later, he appears good to go for Thursday's matchup in Seattle.