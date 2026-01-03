McCollough (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

McCollough was able to shed an injury designation for Week 18 after logging a full practice Friday. The Rams intend to play their starters despite being limited to the NFC's fifth or sixth seed for the playoffs, but McCollough could still see a significant number of snaps on defense if either or both of Kamren Curl and Kamren Kinchens were to operate on a snap count.