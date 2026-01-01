McCollough (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

McCollough was able to return to Monday's loss against the Falcons after briefly exiting due to a hip injury. He'll have two more chances to log a full practice and potentially avoid an injury tag for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cardinals. McCollough has accumulated 22 tackles (14 solo) and three pass defenses in the nine games since the Rams' Week 8 bye.