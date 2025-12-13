McCollough was added to the injury report with an illness Saturday and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Lions.

McCollough did not show up on the injury report prior to Saturday, so it appears he came down with an illness at some point since Friday's practice. The second-year safety has been productive while playing a reserve role on defense as well as a significant share of snaps on special teams. In 13 games, he's totaled 38 tackles, two sacks and three passes defended. If McCollough sits out, then Chris Smith and/or Tanner Ingle could see increased playing time behind starting safeties Kamren Curl and Kamren Kinchens.