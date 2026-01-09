McCollough recorded 51 tackles (36 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and four pass defenses over17 games in 2025.

A small boost to playing time didn't translate to much in the stat line in year two for McCollough, who had four interceptions in his rookie year but failed to earn one in 2025. The second-year safety did manage to earn his first sacks of his pro career and added eight more tackles year-to-year, and functioned as a reliable backup behind Kamren Curl and Kamren Kinchens. With Curl entering free agency, McCollough may be asked to step into a starting role in 2026 if Curl chooses to depart.