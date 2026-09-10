Watson (toe) was a full participant on Thursday's estimated injury report and doesn't carry an injury designation into Thursday night's game against the 49ers, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Watson has been cleared to suit up for the season opener in Melbourne. The offseason addition is expected to start in the Rams' new-look secondary opposite former Chiefs teammate Trent McDuffie. Watson was consistent in his stint with the Chiefs, recording exactly six passes defensed in each of his first four NFL regular seasons.