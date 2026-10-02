Watson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Watson dislocated his shoulder during the Rams' Week 3 loss to the Broncos, which prevented him from practicing this past week. The 2022 seventh-rounder will aim to be back on the field for Week 5 against the Bills, though he'd have to log at least one limited practice to have a realistic chance of playing. Emmanuel Forbes figures to start opposite Trent McDuffie at outside cornerback in Watson's absence.