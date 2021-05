The Rams signed Hayel as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Haydel was a standout in the return game during his career at Texas State, where he earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2020 in multiple categories: punt returner, return specialist, all-purpose player and kick returner. He'll get an opportunity to make an impact in offseason practices with the Rams.