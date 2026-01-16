Garoppolo did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a back injury, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The back issue is a new one for Garoppolo and the first time he's appeared on an injury report this season. Friday's practice report will provide more clarity on his status for Sunday's NFC divisional game against the Bears, but if Garoppolo is unable to play, then Stetson Bennett would be in line to serve as the Rams' backup quarterback behind Matthew Stafford.