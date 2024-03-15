The Rams and Garoppolo (suspension) agreed to a one-year contract Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Garoppolo didn't exactly uphold the three-year contract he signed with the Raiders last March, appearing in just seven games due to injury and an eventual benching for rookie QB Aidan O'Connell after Week 8. Overall, Garoppolo completed 110 of 169 passes (65.1 percent) for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in his stint with the silver and black. The current offseason has included a two-game suspension because of a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, but Garoppolo figures to serve as Matthew Stafford's backup Week 3 and beyond in the coming campaign once the former completes the ban.