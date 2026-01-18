Garoppolo (back) is active for Sunday's divisional-round contest versus the Bears.

Garoppolo popped up with a back issue on Thursday's injury report, but he'll still suit up and maintain his role as Los Angeles' backup quarterback behind Matthew Stafford. Meanwhile, Stetson Bennett (coach's decision) will operate as the emergency No. 3 quarterback, and he will only be eligible to enter if both Garoppolo and Stafford are forced out.