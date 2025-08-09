Garoppolo is not in line to play in the Rams' preseason opener against the Cowboys on Saturday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Matthew Stafford sidelined due to an aggravated disc in his back, Garoppolo has been handling most of the first-team reps throughout training camp. Klein relays that head coach Sean McVay typically doesn't play starters and other significant players during preseason games, so Stetson Bennett and Dresser Winn would be in line to take snaps under center Saturday if Garoppolo is indeed sidelined.