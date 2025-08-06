Garoppolo has impressed with the first-team offense with Matthew Stafford (back) sidelined, with coach Sean McVay saying he "was awesome" during Tuesday's session, Stu Jackson and Wyatt Miller of the Rams' official site report.

Garoppolo appears in line to handle the bulk of first-team reps throughout training camp and the preseason, with McVay saying Wednesday that Stafford is week-to-week due to an aggravated disc in his back, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com. McVay downplayed the severity of Stafford's injury and said he expects the 37-year-old to be ready for Week 1, but in the meantime at least Garoppolo will see continued opportunities to build chemistry top with wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Of course, given McVay's track record, it's likely Garoppolo and the rest of the first-team unit won't take the field during Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys.