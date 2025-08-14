Garoppolo is not in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers, Eric Edholm of NFL.com reports.

Given that top QB Matthew Stafford is still hampered by a back issue, it's no surprise that the Rams are playing it safe with their veteran backup, with Stu Jackson of the team's official site having previously relayed via coach Sean McVay that Garoppolo won't play in any preseason games. In that context, Stetson Bennett and Dresser Winn are available to handle signal-caller reps versus the Chargers on Saturday.