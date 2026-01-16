Garoppolo (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bears, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Garoppolo's back flared up earlier in the week, prompting the Rams to hold him out of Thursday's practice for precautionary measures, per Nate Atkins of The Athletic. If active for Sunday's divisional-round contest, Garoppolo is expected to operate as Los Angeles' backup quarterback behind Matthew Stafford.