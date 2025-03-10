Garoppolo is re-signing with the Rams on a one-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This comes as no surprise, after Garoppolo threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 18 loss to Seattle while mostly playing with other backups (against the Seahawks' starters). It was an impressive performance, and a far cry from what Garoppolo did the year before in seven games for the Raiders (seven TDs, nine interceptions). In any case, he's 33 years old and will return to Los Angeles as Matthew Stafford's backup.