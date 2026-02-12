default-cbs-image
Garoppolo didn't attempt any pass attempts during three regular-season games in 2025.

Garoppolo served as the Rams' quarterback in 2025 and had a career low in both pass yards and games played, as Matthew Stafford remained healthy for the entire season. Garoppolo is set to become a free agent this offseason and will likely look to earn a backup role on another team.

