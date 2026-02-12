Rams' Jimmy Garoppolo: Sees limited action in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garoppolo didn't attempt any pass attempts during three regular-season games in 2025.
Garoppolo served as the Rams' quarterback in 2025 and had a career low in both pass yards and games played, as Matthew Stafford remained healthy for the entire season. Garoppolo is set to become a free agent this offseason and will likely look to earn a backup role on another team.
