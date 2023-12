Noteboom (foot) is active for Thursday's game against the Saints, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

The offensive lineman was listed as a non-participant all week on the Rams' practice estimates, but he entered Thursday with a questionable tag. Noteboom has started seven of the 12 games he's played in this season, but he should return to a backup role with Rob Havenstein back from a groin injury and set to start at right tackle.