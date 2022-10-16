Noteboom (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Noteboom had to be taken off the field on a cart after going down during the first half, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. The 27-year-old left tackle inked a three-year, $40 million contract extension with the Rams this offseason, and he is one of just two offensive linemen to start all six games for the team this season. With Noteboom out, expect Bobby Evans to step in to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford's blindside.