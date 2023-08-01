Noteboom (Achilles) has been competing for the starting left tackle position throughout Rams camp, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Noteboom missed the entirety of the 2022 season with an Achilles injury but has since had the offseason to get past the issue. The veteran lineman signed a $40 million contract extension in 2022 that he's reworked to save $9 million in cap this year. He'll be competing with Alaric Jackson, who filled in for Noteboom the first half of the year before getting hurt himself. The Rams have been splitting reps evenly so far, but they'll soon have to decide between the guy they paid and the younger player ahead of the coming season.