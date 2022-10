Noteboom sustained a ruptured Achilles during Sunday's win versus Carolina and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

It's a major blow to a Rams offensive line that could already ill-afford to lose any talent. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Rams shift veteran Rob Havenstein to Matthew Stafford's blindside and place one of AJ Jackson or Bobby Evans at right tackle.