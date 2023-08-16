Noteboom (undisclosed) will not practice the remainder of the week, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Noteboom is, "dealing with a little something right now," according to head coach Sean McVay. The 28-year-old was able to participate in individual drills Wednesday, but McVay added that he, "didn't have any more information than that right now." Noteboom was competing for the starting left tackle job in camp, although these setbacks may derail his progress in nailing down a starting job. He'll now have to turn his focus to getting healthy.