Noteboom suffered a deep bruise in his shoulder against the 49ers on Sunday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Noteboom existed Sunday's game with a shoulder injury that's now being described as a deep bruise. Head coach Sean McVay said that he expects the 28-year-old to be able to play against the Bengals on Monday, but if he's not good to go Alaric Jackson will likely start instead.