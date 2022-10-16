Head coach Sean McVay said there's concern that Noteboom suffered an Achilles injury during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Noteboom was carted off in the first half of Sunday's contest versus Carolina with what could be an Achilles injury, and he was unable to return. If the 321-pounder misses time, Bobby Evans is slated to claim a starting spot on the Rams' offensive line. Los Angeles' bye is Week 7, so Noteboom's next opportunity to take the field won't be until Week 8 against the 49ers.