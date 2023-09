Noteboom (knee) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Noteboom left Monday's loss to the Bengals early with a knee injury but appears to have overcome it. The Rams will be glad to have the 2018 third-round pick back so they don't have to worry about being without a left tackle for the second straight week, as backup tackle Alaric Jackson was also injured last week.