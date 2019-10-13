Noteboom was forced out of Sunday's game against the 49ers with a knee injury, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The severity of this injury isn't clear, but his practice status will likely be monitored closely during the upcoming week leading up to next Sunday's game against the Falcons. If Noteboom can't shake the injury, expect Jamil Demby to start at left guard.

