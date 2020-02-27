Coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Noteboom (knee) is making good progress in his recovery, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Noteboom's 2019 campaign came to an end mid-October when he suffered a torn ACL and MCL. A timetable for his offseason return remains undisclosed, but McVay noted that Noteboom is "on track to being ready to go for the [2020] season."